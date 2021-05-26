The Risky Business
of Grocery Retail

Grocery is a risky business. Margins are razor thin, competition runs high, logistics are complicated, real estate is expensive, and large chains are highly over-leveraged. Even the most stable chains are often teetering on a tightrope of variables, with disaster just one misstep away.

This eBook dissects why these challenges persist, exploring the top areas of risk facing the grocery industry and its investors today. Why has the industry struggled to grow margin and optimize sales?

You’ll also get ideas for how to flip this dynamic, turning grocery stores into high-performing, low-risk operations — ones that can flex with ease to succeed through any change or challenge up ahead.

"The sales guarantee on any waste is really a big part of what attracted us to Shelf Engine. To not have to worry about the financial impact of any product that's leftover really allows us to be more aggressive to go after sales and new products."

Operations Manager | Regional Grocer

Shelf Engine manages orders for the best grocery stores, including:
Full Shelves, Fresh Food, Zero Shrink
Minimize stockouts, maximize sales.
Unlike other demand planning solutions, Shelf Engine automates the entire grocery ordering process. Our unique business model increases retail sales, eliminates inventory risk, and reduces food waste — a triple win.

