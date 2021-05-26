Grocery is a risky business. Margins are razor thin, competition runs high, logistics are complicated, real estate is expensive, and large chains are highly over-leveraged. Even the most stable chains are often teetering on a tightrope of variables, with disaster just one misstep away.

This eBook dissects why these challenges persist, exploring the top areas of risk facing the grocery industry and its investors today. Why has the industry struggled to grow margin and optimize sales?

You’ll also get ideas for how to flip this dynamic, turning grocery stores into high-performing, low-risk operations — ones that can flex with ease to succeed through any change or challenge up ahead.